U-23 AFCON: Select right players for tournament - Yusif Chibsah tells Black Meteors coaches

Sat, 3 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars player, Yusif Alhassan Chibsah, has called on the technical team of the Black Meteors to select the right players for the CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana after eliminating Algeria to secure qualification have been housed in Group A alongside host country, Morocco, Guinea, and Congo.

The three finalists of the tournament will book a place in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

And Chibsah, who is the last player to captain the Black Meteors in the last Olympic Games in Athens believes with the right players, the team will qualify for the Olympic Games next year.

“We have qualified for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations and the three finalists will qualify for the Olympic Games. I will plead with the technical handlers to invite the right players.

“Players that can help them achieve their mandate because it has been a while since Ghana qualified for the Olympic Games.

“We came close the last time but our qualification collapsed but this time around, I believe with the right players, we can qualify,” he added.

The 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will take place between 24 June to 08 July 2023 in the cities of Rabat and Tangier.

Group A matches will be held at Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex while Group B matches will take place at the Grand Stade de Tanger, in Tangier.

