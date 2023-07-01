U-23 AFCON: Watch highlights of Ghana's 1 - 1 draw with Guinea as Meteors crash out

The Black Meteors have been eliminated from the Africa U23 Cup of Nations following a 1-1 draw against Guinea in their final Group A game.

Emmanuel Yeboah's first-half opener was cancelled by a lovely volley from Guinea captain Ibrahim Fofona in the second-half.



After the slow start, the Guineans almost broke the deadlock halfway inside the first half after Ousmane Camara's goal-bound shot was stopped by his own teammate on the line.



Yeboah announced his presence in the game moments later after his header went few inches wide.



The Black Meteors then took advantage of a poor kick from Guinea goalkeeper Mory Keita with Ibrahim Hafiz finding Yeboah, whose one-two with Fatawu Issahaku resulted in the opener.



Hafiz nearly doubled Ghana's lead after firing from outside the box, only for the Guinean shot-stopper to punch the ball away for a corner kick.



Just before the half-time whistle, Begaly Cisse threatened the Ghanaian goal post after rising high to head from a corner.

After the break, Ghana coach Ibrahim Tanko replaced Emmanuel Yeboah with Ernest Nuamah but it was the Guineans who will come close to scoring.



Seydouba Cisse fired from long range before Mohamed Soumah saw his header hit the upright.



The pressure from the Guineans paid off on the hour mark after captain Ibrahima Fofana latched on the ball from outside the box, beating Black Meteors goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad.



With 15 minutes remaining, Ghana came close to getting the winner after Nuamah was sent through by Issahaku, only for his strike to be saved by Keita with the rebound failing to get the intended power.



The Guineans held on as they progressed to the semi-finals of the Africa U23 Cup of Nations while Ghana exit at the group stage of another tournament.



