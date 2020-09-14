Sports News

U-23 star Samuel Obeng plays full throttle in Real Oviedo's league opener against Cartagena

Samuel Obeng (far right) with his team mates and coach

Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng enjoyed ninety minutes of football as Real Oviedo began their Spanish Segunda league in a stalemate against Cartagena.

The strong forward was handed a starting role after an impressive preseason, which saw him score twice in four games.



Obeng came close a couple of times but the defence of Cartagena was very resolute keeping the attack of Oviedo at bay.

The 23-year old looks to have won the heart of manager Jose Angel Piganda, who is ready to hand the striker more playing opportunities following a limited role last season.



Obeng was the start of the Black Meteors at the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations last year as Ghana finished fourth.

