U17 WAFU: Ghana fail to qualify for U17 AFCON after loss to Ivory Coast

The Starlets of Ghana

The Starlets of Ghana have failed to qualify for the U-17 AFCON after being eliminated from the ongoing WAFU U-17 Cup of Nations following defeat to Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

Coach Ben Forkuo’s side were handed hurting 3-1 defeat to their Ivorian counterparts at the Stade de Kugue in Tog, where the tournament is currently ongoing.



Having drawn their first game against Nigeria, Ghana needed a draw to progress to the semi-finals of the competition but the team’s undoing came as a result of poor finishing and some dubious refereeing decisions by Togolese referee Vincentia Enyonam Amedome.



The Young Elephants opened the scoring in the 10th minute through Moses Junior Razak Fofana. He profited from a loose ball in Ghana’s defense to score the opener.

In the second half, Charles Likpa scored the second goal for the Ivorians but Ghana replied two minutes later through John Batigi.



Batigi connected from captain Fatawu’s cross with an easy tap in. The goal brought Ghana back into the game butm that was dealt a blow four minutes later after Cederick Emmanuel Don scored the third goal from the spot for Cote D’Ivoire.



The win sends Cote D’Ivoire through to the semi-finals of the tournament with 6 points. Nigeria also qualifies with 1 point. While Ghana bow out of the tournament with 1 point.