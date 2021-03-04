U20 AFCON: Percious Boah inspired by Jordan Ayew and Ghana stars to beat Uganda to glory

Black Satellites striker, Percious Boah

U20 Ghana forward Percious Boah believes his team will win the U20 Africa Cup of Nations title and achieve the feat set by their predecessors when they play Uganda this weekend.

The West Africans defeated the Gambia by a solitary goal to seal their place in the final where they will play the Hippos who defeated Tunisia 4-1 in the last four. The youngster believes his charges have what it takes to win the trophy for the first time since 2009.



"I believe that as a team we have what it takes to fight for this trophy. We have the motivation and the will to fight for it. We know it is tough but we will give it our all," Boah told Caf Online.



"We want to repeat the same feat achieved by those who were before us. They inspire us to do well and put Ghana’s name up. Hopefully, all of us can progress from here and move our careers up."



In the semi-final against the Gambia, the teenager scooped the man of the match award. He has explained what the award means to him, as well as expressing the influence Black Stars and Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has had on his life.

"It is just a matter of time and putting in the hard work. I am happy with the man of the match award and I know this is going to push me to work more," Boah added.



"I have never met [Ayew] personally but one day I hope to meet him and shake his hand when the time is right. I watch him play for the Black Stars and his club too and he really inspires me a lot in the way he plays and what he has achieved in his career. I would like to follow in his footsteps and also play for a big team in the world."



The Dreams FC forward has scored three goals in the ongoing campaign, and he will be aiming at toppling Uganda's Derrick Kakooza to win the Golden Boot. The latter scored a hat-trick to help the East Africans past Tunisia.



The two nations will be playing on Saturday at Nouakchott from 23.00 hours EAT.