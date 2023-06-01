U20 World Cup: Nigeria beat host nation Argentina to reach quarter-final

Nigeria U20 male youth national team

The Nigeria U20 male youth national team is through to the finals of the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup.

Nicknamed the Flying Eagles, the team has been a joy to watch since the start of the Youth World Cup earlier this month.



Today, the Nigerians locked horns with host nation Argentina in a Round 16 encounter.



At the end of an exciting contest, Nigeria has been victorious and will now continue the journey in the youth world cup.

The Flying Eagles secured the needed victory thanks to goals from Ibrahim Muhammed and Rilwanu Haliru Sarki.



Nigeria will now face the winner of the Round 16 clash between Ecuador and South Korea in the quarter-finals of the 2023 FIFA U20 Youth Male World Cup.



