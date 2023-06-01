1
Menu
Sports

U20 World Cup: Nigeria beat host nation Argentina to reach quarter-final

Nigeria U20 Team 567890.jpeg Nigeria U20 male youth national team

Thu, 1 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The Nigeria U20 male youth national team is through to the finals of the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup.

Nicknamed the Flying Eagles, the team has been a joy to watch since the start of the Youth World Cup earlier this month.

Today, the Nigerians locked horns with host nation Argentina in a Round 16 encounter.

At the end of an exciting contest, Nigeria has been victorious and will now continue the journey in the youth world cup.

The Flying Eagles secured the needed victory thanks to goals from Ibrahim Muhammed and Rilwanu Haliru Sarki.

Nigeria will now face the winner of the Round 16 clash between Ecuador and South Korea in the quarter-finals of the 2023 FIFA U20 Youth Male World Cup.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe
Ghana ambulance on sale: Stan Dogbe questions Dubai dealership
Police lock courtroom to prevent Maadwoa’s relatives from attacking suspect
Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe
Joe Biden asks Uganda to repeal new anti-LGBTQ law
Ibrahim Mahama directs traffic as he transports giant mining trucks up north
Stan Dogbe shares evidence of Ghana's ambulance put up for sale in Dubai
NPP is an Akan party whether we like it or not! – Party activist booms