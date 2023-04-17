2
U20-men's WAFU Zone B Tournament: Ghana draw Ivory Coast, Niger in Group A

Black Satellites 9856754899.png Black Satellites

Mon, 17 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana U20 team, the Black Satellites have been drawn in Group A of the 2023 WAFU Zone B U20 Boys Cup of Nations tournament.

The draw for the second edition of the tournament was held on Monday, April 17, at the headquarters of WAFU Zone B in Abidjan.

At the end of the draw, Ghana has been pitted in Group A and will face off with host nation Ivory Coast as well as Niger and Burkina Faso.

“Ghana will play Cote D’Ivoire, Burkian Faso, and Niger in the Group A of the WAFU B U-20 Boys Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023.

“The pairings were revealed during the draw on Monday, April 17, 2023, in Abidjan,” the Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed in a communique on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Nigeria, Benin, and Togo have been drawn into Group B.

The WAFU Zone B Boys championship is slated for Cote D’Ivoire from July 7-21, 2023.

Source: footballghana.com
