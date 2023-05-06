1
U23 AFCON: Dates and kick-off time for all group stage matches of Ghana announced

All is set for the start of the 2023 U23 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament next month.

This follows a successful event by CAF on Friday, May 5, for the draw of the tournament.

At the end of the draw, Ghana has been pitted in Group A to face host nations Morocco, Guinea, and Congo.

Immediately, after the draw, CAF announced the dates and kick-off time for the group matches of the Ghana Black Meteors.

For the first group game, the Black Meteors will take on Congo on June 25. That game is scheduled to kick off at 3pm.

Later, Ghana will lock horns with host nation Morocco in the second round of the group games.

That match will kick off at 8pm on June 27.

The final Group A game for Ghana will be against Guinea on June 30. The game will be played at 8pm.

Ghana is heading to the U23 AFCON tournament in Morocco determined to win the tournament for the first time.

The Black Meteors will also be fighting to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games.

