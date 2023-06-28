U23 AFCON: Emmanuel Yeboah reacts to Black Meteors humiliating defeat to Morocco

Black Mateors forward, Emmanuel Yeboah

Black Mateors forward Emmanuel Yeboah has expressed his disappointment in his outfits heavy defeat to Morocco at the U23 AFCON tournament.

Ghana were humiliated 5-1 by the host nation on Tuesday night, reducing their prospects of reaching the semifinals.



The defeat has now pushed the Black Meteors down to the third position in Group A standings ahead of the final round of group games.



Having clinched victories in their first two matches, Morocco comfortably leads the group with an impressive 6 points. Trailing behind them is Guinea, who currently hold the second position with 3 points.



"In all things we give thanks to the Lord.Not the result we wanted , very disappointing but God knows the best . We live to fight another day for God & Country" he wrote on Twitter.

Ghana must now win at all costs against Guinea to advance to the next stage of the competition.



Failure to beat Guinea will mean the Black Meteors will exit the U23 AFCON at the Group Stage, missing out on qualification for the Olympic Games in the process.



The game between Ghana and Guinea is scheduled to be played on Friday, June 30.