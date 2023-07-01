U23 AFCON: ‘Ghana needs to catch up before it’s too late’ - Ibrahim Tanko

Black Meteors head coach, Ibrahim Tanko

Black Meteors head coach Ibrahim Tanko did not hold back in his assessment of the team's performance at the 2023 U-23 African Cup of Nations tournament.

After failing to progress in the tournament following a 1-1 draw with Guinea, Tanko spoke candidly about the team's shortcomings in a post-match interview.



Tanko acknowledged that Ghana was not the strongest team in terms of quality in the tournament but emphasized that they were working hard to improve.



He also mentioned that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) was making efforts to bring about changes, but more needed to be done.



In an attempt to highlight the team's need for improvement, Tanko drew a comparison between their performance in a pre-tournament friendly against Egypt and their overall performance in the tournament.

Tanko stated, "Yes, everybody saw it, definitely we are not the best in this tournament when it comes to quality but we are definitely working hard as a country.



“The FA is trying to change something but definitely we have to do more like you said.



“When you look at the game against Egypt (pre-tournament friendly) and today, you could see that yes, I think we need to catch up otherwise it’s going to be too late.”