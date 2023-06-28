0
U23 AFCON: Guinea beat Congo 3-1 to set-up must-win game against Ghana

Ef0be9f6 0eb7 45a2 8751 Bf7f36f1dfed Guinea will face Ghana in their last match

Wed, 28 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Guinea on Tuesday evening defeated Congo 3-1 to record their first-ever victory at the U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

As debutants at the 2023 U23 AFCON, both Guinea and Congo lost their first group games over the weekend when the tournament started.

Today, the two U23 national teams of the two countries locked horns in a contest that excited fans.

After a good first half, both sides managed to score and had to settle for a draw at the break.

This was after an opening goal from Aguibou Camara had been cancelled by Yann Ngatse.

After recess, Congo, unfortunately, scored an own goal after a defensive blunder before a fantastic strike from Algassime BahSalifou Soumah sealed a delightful 3-1 win for Guinea.

Guinea now have to beat Ghana in the final Group A match of the U23 AFCON to progress to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Black Meteors take on host nation Morocco later tonight at 8pm.

