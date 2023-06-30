U23 AFCON: I believe the Black Meteors will succeed - Majeed Ashimeru

Black Stars midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru

Black Stars midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru has backed Ghana’s under-23 team, the Black Meteors. to succeed at the 2023 U23 African Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

According to Majeed Ashimeru, he trusts coach Ibrahim Tanko to do a good job with the team because he has assembled some of the finest youth players in the country for the tournament.



He added that players like Fatawu Issahaku understand what the tournament means to them as a player expects him to give his maximum best. The RC Anderlecht player also urged Ghanaians to support the Black Meteors in prayers.



“I have a real connection with the coach and I believe that he will do great. I know the kids and believe they know what is at stake and why they were chosen,” he told 3Sports.



Ashimeru added, “They will have to show their best and do what they have to do. I believe they will go far. They have Fatawu who is doing well in Portugal and he knows what it means to play for Ghana.”



“We have to hope the best for them and pray that they go far because when they succeed it comes to Ghana and everyone will be proud of them,” the player said.

The Black Meteors of Ghana stand a chance of picking one of the three slots for Africa at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris if they manage to make it out of the group stages to the semi-finals.



However, the team is facing elimination at the group stages after their heavy defeat to Morocco by 5-1 in their second match.



Having won their first match against Congo by 3-2, the Black Meteors share the same points with Guinea and will have to beat them in their final group match to qualify out of the group stages.



