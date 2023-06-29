2
U23 AFCON: I’m 100% sure Black Meteors will beat Guinea - Coach Ibrahim Tanko

Ibrahim Tanko56 Coach Ibrahim Tanko

Thu, 29 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The coach of the Black Meteors, Ibrahim Tanko, is confident Ghana will beat Guinea to qualify for the semi-final of the U23 AFCON on Friday, June 30, at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangiers.

Ghana's U23 side lost by 5-1 to Morocco in their second group encounter in the tournament. The team began the tournament on a bright note beating Congo by 3-2. However, Ghana and Guinea both have three points after managing one win and a defeat

The Black Meteors will have to win their match against Guinea to progress to the semi-finals of the U23 AFCON.

The section aims to break the jinx that has kept Ghana absent from the Olympic Men's Soccer event in recent years.

Speaking to journalists at the team's base in Rabat's Ibis Hotel on Wednesday, following their final training session at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Tanko acknowledged the unpredictable nature of football but remained confident in Ghana's ability to secure the three points and advance.

"It's football, and anything can happen, but I'm 100 percent sure that we are going to have the three points and qualify," he affirmed.

The Black Meteors will take on Guinea on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 8 pm GMT.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
