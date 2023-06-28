0
U23 AFCON: Ibrahim Tanko attributes Ghana’s humiliation against Morocco to fatigue

Ghana’s Black Meteors coach, Ibrahim Tanko, has attributed his team’s defeat against Morocco to fatigue.

He believes his players didn’t have enough rest ahead of game, playing their opening game just 48 hours before the Morocco clash.

The Black Meteors were handed a 5-1 humbling by the host nation on Tuesday night as their chances of reaching the semifinal are becoming slim.

They now need to beat Guinea at all cost to progress to the next stage of the Olympic qualifying tournament.

“It’s a deserved win for Morocco, but we had one day of rest while they had two days. The players showed fatigue,” Tanko stated.

Tanko added: “We showed them a lot of respect, and they punished us for that.”

Tanko highlighted a similar situation with Congo, who faced a similar fate due to Guinea having an extra day of rest.

