U23 AFCON: We have identified Ghana's weak link - Morocco's coach ahead of match

Morocco's U23 coach, Issame Charai

Head coach of Morocco's U23 side, Issame Charai has disclosed that he has thoroughly analyzed the tactics of the Ghanaian U23 side and believes his team is well-prepared for their Group A clash on June 27.

Morocco who are the hosts of the U23 AFCON come up against Ghana in a big clash which could determine who qualifies for the semi-finals.



Both Morocco and Ghana enter the game with three points each, having secured victories in their respective opening matches.



Coach Charai emphasized that he carefully observed Ghana's offensive style of play against Congo and has identified certain weaknesses that his team plans to exploit.



"We analyzed Ghana's match against Congo. They possess a formidable offensive threat and display remarkable speed. However, we also identified areas of vulnerability within their team," Charai stated confidently.

Meanwhile, Ghana's U23 coach Ibrahim Tanko has also expressed his team's unwavering determination to overcome Morocco and advance to the next stage of the CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations.



"Both teams won our first matches, and I anticipate a highly competitive game. However, our primary objective is to secure a victory," Coach Tanko asserted during the pre-match press conference.



The highly anticipated match is scheduled to kick off at 8 PM GMT on Tuesday, June 27.



