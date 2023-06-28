U23 AFCON: We have to beat Guinea to qualify - Ernest Nuamah

Ghana's U-23 forward, Ernest Nuamah

Ghana's U-23 forward, Ernest Nuamah, has emphasized the importance of defeating Guinea in order to secure qualification for the semi-finals of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Meteors suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat at the hands of the host country, Morocco, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.



The loss to Morocco has left the Black Meteors in a challenging position, as they must now triumph over Guinea in their final match to secure a spot in the semi-finals.



Reflecting on the game against Morocco, Ernest Nuamah acknowledged the unfortunate nature of the team's significant defeat, despite entering the match with a game plan to win.



“I have nothing to say. It’s football, it happens. I think we came with our game plan but it went their way,” the Danish-based striker said.

Having secured three points against Congo in a previous match, Nuamah remains confident that the team can still progress from the group stages.



He expressed the significance of the upcoming match, stating, “Our next game is very important. We know that if we don’t win then we don’t qualify. So we are really coming in for it.”



Ernest Nuamah scored Ghana’s first goal at the tournament.



