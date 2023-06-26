2
U23 AFCON: We need to stay focused – Ghana-U23 striker Emmanuel Yeboah

Ghana U23 striker, Emmanuel Yeboah is confident that the national team can win the ultimate at the 2023 CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

According to the forward, the Black Meteors must, however, stay focused to achieve their target.

“We have the coach, the staff, and the players to go all the way; it’s up to us to stay focused,” Emmanuel Boateng said after helping Ghana to beat Congo 3-2 on Sunday.

The talented striker continued, “When I saw the opponents we were going to face, I was delighted because they are powerhouses of African football. It is through such strong opposition that we progress. We couldn’t afford to falter today against Congo, and we will gain momentum as the tournament progresses.”

Emmanuel Yeboah climbed off the bench on Sunday to score a brace and provide an assist to power the Black Meteors to a narrow 3-2 win over Congo.

He is expected to start against Morocco on Tuesday, June 27.

