U23 AFCON draw to take place on May 5

The drawing of lots for the U23 Africa Cup of Nations will be held on the 5th of May 2023 in Complexe Mohamed VI in Rabat.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) informed all participating member countries yesterday.



CAF stated that the exact time of the draw will be confirmed later.



8 countries including Ghana will be in the draw for the tournament which will determine Africa’s representatives for the Paris Olympics Games.

Ghana qualified to the tournament last month after beating Algeria 2-1 on aggregate.



The Black Galaxies are expected to begin camping soon as they prepare for the tournament which will be staged from June 24 –