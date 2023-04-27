0
Menu
Sports

U23 AFCON draw to take place on May 5

Ghana U 23 Team Anthem 8 countries including Ghana will be in the draw for the tournament

Thu, 27 Apr 2023 Source: etvghana.com

The drawing of lots for the U23 Africa Cup of Nations will be held on the 5th of May 2023 in Complexe Mohamed VI in Rabat.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) informed all participating member countries yesterday.

CAF stated that the exact time of the draw will be confirmed later.

8 countries including Ghana will be in the draw for the tournament which will determine Africa’s representatives for the Paris Olympics Games.

Ghana qualified to the tournament last month after beating Algeria 2-1 on aggregate.

The Black Galaxies are expected to begin camping soon as they prepare for the tournament which will be staged from June 24 –

Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Netizens descend on Bawumia for claiming govt has created over 2 million jobs
Kwesi Pratt clashes with Okoe Boye over Bawumia's policies
Barker-Vormawor shares picture of 7 physician assistants detained for picketing at MoH
Galamsey report: – Randy Abbey slams presidency
Dramatic scenes at court premises as 'killer' cop makes first appearance
Bawumia mocks ‘policy-less’ Mahama
Frimpong-Boateng 'cautions' Oppong Nkrumah
Akufo-Addo names Gertrude Torkonoo as next Chief Justice
State witnesses not willing to testify in Opuni-Agongo case – AG tells court
IMF dodges Ghana again as govt misses out on board meetings for April 2023