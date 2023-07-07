1
Menu
Sports

U23 AFCON exit: 'Ghanaians should forgive us wholeheartedly' - Zubairu Ibrahim

Meteors Boys Crash.png The Black Meteors had a disapointing campaign in Morocco

Fri, 7 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana U23 forward, Zubairu Ibrahim, has issued a plea to the Ghanaian public, asking for forgiveness for the underwhelming performance of the Black Meteors in the 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Despite their disappointing campaign, Zubairu remains optimistic about the squad's potential and believes they can bring glory to Ghana by winning the FIFA World Cup in the future.

Zubairu, formerly of King Faisal, expressed his confidence in the team's abilities, asserting that with the right long-term planning and progression to the senior national team, they have what it takes to secure a World Cup victory for Ghana.

Reflecting on their performance at the U23 AFCON in Morocco, where the Black Meteors finished at the bottom of their group, Zubairu stated, "I will appeal to Ghanaians to forgive us and support the team going forward wholeheartedly.

"We aimed winning the U23 Afcon and possibly qualify Ghana to the Olympics game but unfortunately our desire couldn't materialize.

"With the quality we have in the team and proper long term planning, I'm very confident that we can even win the world cup for Ghana some years to come."

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Is KT Hammond conscious when he speaks? – Randy Abbey
Bull dogs attack, kill eight-year-old boy in Kumasi
100 years from now, some Ghanaians will accept LGBTQ+ – Ursula
Report men who force you to have oral sex - Ursula to women
The moment Bagbin asked a big question that silenced all MPs
Bigwigs who attended one-week memorial service of Sarkodie’s lawyer
Gyakye Quayson will go to prison – KT Hammond
Peter Amewu slips as he introduces Alan Kyerematen as incoming VP
4 times government filed nolle prosequi in high-profile cases
Aisha Huang was freed via nolle prosequi, why the attacks? – Randy Abbey