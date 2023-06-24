UCC's basketball team fly high Ghana's flag as they win FASU 3x3 Basketball Challenge

The Wildcats will represent Africa at the 2023 FISU University World Cup 3x3 Basketball

The basketball team of the University of Cape Coast have chalked continental success by winning the fifth Federation of African University Sport (FASU) 3x3 Basketball Challenge.

In a keenly-contested final played at the Soweto Campus of the University of Johannesburg on Saturday, 24 June 2023, the UCC Wildcats defeated Kenya’s United States International University 21-12 to lift the giant trophy.



Armed with some great ballers including James Ametoe of the Spintex Knight, Francis Dake, Frederick Asante, and Bawa Godfred, the Wildcats produced consistent and incredible performances en route to the finals.



The journey to the final was not an easy path for the Wildcats who recorded successive victories over the University of Johannesburg, the University of Ghana and the University of Zambia to set up a final with Kenyan tertiary institution.

Following their impressive victory over Kenya's United States International University in the final, the UCC Wildcats have earned the right to represent Africa at the 2023 FISU University World Cup 3x3 Basketball.



Notable contenders in this year's competition included Mulungushi University from Zambia, the University of Ibadan from Nigeria, Ndejje University from Uganda, the American University in Cairo from Egypt, BOTESSA from Botswana, Kotebe University of Education from Ethiopia, the University of Mauritius, and the North West University (NWU) Vaal Campus.