UCL Draw: Thomas Partey's Arsenal to face Bayern Munich in quarterfinals

Thomas Partey, Midfielder

Thomas Partey’s Arsenal will face German giants Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

The Gunners sealed qualification to the last eight of the competition after edging Porto on penalties following a 1-1 aggregate score.



Arsenal progressed to the quarterfinals for the first time since the 2009/2010 season, ending a run of seven consecutive last-16 eliminations in the competition.



The Gunners will play host to the Bavarian giants on April 9 before travelling to Germany to face Bayer Munich in the return fixture on April 16.



Partey is expected to play a huge role for the Gunners as they aim to progress to the semifinal of the competition.

The Black Stars midfielder has been inconsistent this season due to recurring injuries.



He recently returned from injury and is expected to complement the Gunners squad as they battle for both Premier League title and the Champions League.



He has managed just seven games for Arsenal in the ongoing campaign.