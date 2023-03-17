0
UCL quarter-finals draw: Real Madrid draw Chelsea, Pep set for a return to Munich

Chelsea Vs Madrid .png Chelsea's Thiago Silva vs Real Madrid's Karim Benzema

Fri, 17 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final pairings are set following an intriguing draw on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Real Madrid, who eliminated Liverpool in the last 16 will face Chelsea, who went past Borussia Dortmund. This will be the third consecutive meeting between the two in the knock stage.

Whereas Manchester City after mauling RB Leipzig are paired with Bayern Munich, who beat PSG. City manager, Pep Guardiola will visit his former club for the time since leaving in 2016.

The winners of the aforementioned ties will set up a semi-final tie between them in the tournament.

The other two ties see Inter Milan play Benfica, while AC Milan face Napoli in an all-Italian tie.

The first leg matches will be played on 11/12 April 2023 while the second leg comes off on 18/19 April.

