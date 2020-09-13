Sports News

UD Las Palmas offers KP Boateng escape route out of Fiorentina

Kevin Prince Boateng

Lower tier Spanish side UD Las Palmas have offered an escape route for out of favour Fiorentina midfielder Kevin Prince Boateng.

Las Palmas have handed Kevin Prince Boatneg a three year contract to the Ghanaian International.



The player returned from a loan spell at Tukish Spa Lig side Besiktas and is obviously not in the plans of Fiorentina who want to ship him out.



Boateng, 33, has concrete offers on the table from the Major League Soccer but is holding out for a move to an European club.

He has played for UD Las Palmas in a nomadic career that has seen in play for more than a dozen football clubs across mostly Europe.



Boateng made a name for himself at the Island club in the 2016/2017 league season before leaving to join his boyhood club Eintracht Frankfurt in 2018.

