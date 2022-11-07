1
UEFA Champions League draw: Chelsea fans happy, Liverpool and PSG supporters in 'pain'

The 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw was held on Monday, November 7, with some mouth-watering fixtures for fans all over the world.

There will be a repeat of last year's final game as Liverpool were drawn against record winners Real Madrid.

PSG takes on Bayern Munich, who have been superb in the group stages while Manchester City will go to Germany to face RB Leipzig.

Serie A champions, AC Milan, who were able to qualify from their group, would come up against Tottenham Hotspurs, who also struggled to make it out of the group stages.

Two-time champions Chelsea would also fancy their chances of making it to the next round as they come up against Borussia Dortmund.

Italian club Napoli got a tricky tie against Frankfurt while Inter will also square off against FC Porto as Club Brugge, who have two Ghanaian players in Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah, will take on Benfica.

The Round of 16 matches of the UEFA Champions League would be played on February 14, 2023.

