UEFA bans Jose Mourinho for abusing referee Anthony Taylor

Jose Mourinho fights referee Anthony Taylor

The Union of European Football Association(UEFA) has handed Jose Mourinho a four-game ban for abusing referee Antony Taylor after the UEFA Europa League final.

The AS Roma manager confronted Taylor right at the car park at the stadium right after the match on Wednesday, June 4, 2023.



Mourinho, who was furious after his team was denied a penalty, was heard cussing the referee, calling him a disgrace: “You’re a f**king disgrace!!!”



UEFA in their statement charged the Portuguese for "directing abusive language at a match official."



AS Roma lost the final 4-1 on penalties to Sevilla after the game ended one-all after extra time.

Late in the second half of the game, Roma midfielder, Matic's cross brushed Bade's arm in the box but a penalty was not given after a VAR review.



UEFA has also fined West Ham United a total of €58,000 (£50,000) and a game banned from their fans in the first Europa League away game next season.



The sanction was due to the fans throwing objects at Fiorentina's defender Cristiano Biraghi who suffered a cut as a result.



EE/DO