UG@75 cross country competition: We are ready for the athletics meet- Coach Nii Sackey

Source: Sackey Benjamin, Contributor

Head coach of University of Ghana Sports Directorate Henry Nii Sackey has revealed that the directorate is ready and well prepared for the upcoming inter hall athletics meet as part of UG@75 Inter Hall games .

The athletics meet/competition is scheduled to take place from Wednesday March 15 to Friday March 17 at the athletic oval. Nine halls have registered to participate with the directorate hoping other halls will get athletes to join the competition.



Events to run include, 100m hurdle, 100 meter flat, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m and 5000m.



There will be relay for the four by hundred and four by four hundred meters, the field event will have the vertical and horizontal jumps, the throws( Javelin, Discus and Shotput).



In an exclusive interview with Univers Sports on March 14, 2022, Coach Nii disclosed that the directorate is ready and preparations are ongoing to ensure that the athletics competition becomes a success.



“I will say the sports directorate is very ready. Right now we are at the athletic oval putting the venue in order, markings are ongoing the lock screen is being fixed, officials have been called and invited to come. On Wednesday we will have the place buzzing with sounds, spectators and athletes. I will say that we are very ready so we want people to be aware and come in their numbers,” he told Univers Sports

He also called on the university community and the general public to come and witness the event and urged students to also come and rally their support behind their athletes and cheer them into success.



"The university community on behalf of the director of sports Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu I wish to invite all of you both students, staff, children to be present at the athletic oval at the central part of the university to witness athletics.



It is one particular sport that we do not easily get to watch unlike the games which are ongoing everywhere so it is an opportunity for us to watch the game that we love. Let us stick together and troop in our numbers to the athletic oval get our ambiance and cheer our teams into success.



It is happening at 2pm everyday from Wednesday, March 15 to Friday, March 17. I encourage the teams and the hall management to be present on time so we can start and finish on time,” Coach Nii added.