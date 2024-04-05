UK-based Congolese boxer challenges Ambitious Tilapia to a fight

Trevor Dickson and Ambitious Tilapia

UK-based Congolese boxer Trevor Dickson has challenged Ghanaian boxer Abubakar Kamoko, better known as Ambitious Tilapia, to a boxing match in the UK.

After emerging victorious in his recent bout in the UK against Buju, Trevor was asked to name his next opponent, to which he promptly mentioned Ambitious Tilapia as the boxer he desired to fight.



Speaking after his fight, Trevor called out the Ghanaian boxer, inviting him to the UK for a showdown.



“There is a fighter in Ghana called Tilapia,” Trevor said when asked about his next opponent.



“Tilapia, if you can hear me, I am training for you. Come down to England, and we will make it happen in Brixton.”

Ambitious Tilapia gained widespread recognition following his remarkable performance at the 2023 African Games, where he clinched a silver medal for Ghana.







