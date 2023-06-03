UK-based Ghanaian boxer Freezy MacBones meets Sarkodie

UK-based Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah (R) and Ghanaian musician, Sarkodie (L)

UK-based Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, known by his ring name Freezy MacBones has met up with Ghanaian musician, Sarkodie in the United Kingdom.

Gyimah shared an image of himself and the most decorated rapper in Africa with the caption, 'King Sarkodie.'



Sarkodie is set to kick start his Jamz album world tour on June 10, hosting the first concert in Amsterdam.



Earlier in the week, Sarkodie rallied support for Freezy after the boxer announced his next bout.



Sarkodie assured the boxer that he has all the backing while adding a crown emoji to the tweet.



"All support behind ????," he tweeted in a quoted reply to Gyimah's announcement tweet.

Gyimah, known by his ring name Freezy Macbones, took to Twitter to announce his second professional bout scheduled for July 21, 2023.



The announcement failed to capture the opponent of the bout.



"‼️Announcement‼️ I’ll be fighting again on the 21st of July @ York Hall! Tickets will be available soon, stay tuned for further updates! Let's GO!," he tweeted



Freezy won his debut professional bout back in April when he claimed a four-round victory over Darryl Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London.



EE/KPE