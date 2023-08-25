UK-based Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones to arrive in Ghana on Saturday

Seth Gyimah

Ghanaian heavyweight boxer, Seth Gyimah better known as Freezy Macbones will arrive in Ghana on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

The UK-based Ghanaian boxer on Wednesday, August 15 responded to the call by the Ghana Boxing Federation, accepting to represent Ghana in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.



Gyimah will depart London on Friday, August 25 in the evening and he is expected to arrive in Accra on Saturday, August 26.



He will join the Black Bombers in Accra for the upcoming Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal which is slated for Saturday, September 9 to Saturday, September 15, 2023.



According to reports, the Black Bombers will start a special residential camping by the close of this weekend after three months of non-essential training.



Seth Gyimah has a record of 2 wins out of 2 bouts since making his professional debut against Christopher Wood in February 2023.



The 33-year-old boxer was involved in just his second professional fight in April as the undercard of the bout between Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang. Facing veteran Darryl Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London, MacBones completely dominated his opponent.

Ghana Boxing Federation welcomes Freezy McBones to Ghana.



He arrives on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/lsnWohhmjr — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) August 24, 2023

LSN/KPE