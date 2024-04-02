US-based Ghanaian boxer Awinongya Jr set for big fight on April 13

Joseph Awinongya Jr

Young Ghanaian boxer, Joseph “Jo Jo” Awinongya Jr is set to make history once again as he prepares to step into the ring for the Golden Gloves Finals on April 13 at Cicero Stadium in Cicero, Illinois.

Awinongya's remarkable journey from amateur boxing to the cusp of championship glory has garnered attention from boxing enthusiasts worldwide.



The 20-time National Champion's relentless spirit and dedication has propelled him to numerous victories, including a recent unanimous win over David Lona, securing his advancement in the USA Boxing competition.



With a blend of Ghanaian heritage and American upbringing, Awinongya Jr. has become a formidable force in the ring.



The Golden Gloves tournament, renowned for its rich history, has served as a platform for boxing legends since its inception in 1928. Past champions like Joe Louis, Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, Oscar De La Hoya, and Floyd Mayweather Jr. have left an indelible mark on the sport, setting the stage for Awinongya Jr. to follow in their footsteps.

The upcoming Golden Gloves Finals not only showcase Awinongya Jr.'s boxing prowess but also offer fans a unique opportunity to meet the rising star in person. Attendees can interact with him, capture memorable photos, and secure autographs, providing an unforgettable experience for boxing enthusiasts and aspiring athletes alike.



Supported by a loyal fan base and sponsors like Hawk Joliet, Sibley Store Fixtures, and X's and O's Bar and Grill, Awinongya Jr. is poised for a thrilling showdown. With intense action and fierce competition expected, the Golden Gloves Finals promises to be an electrifying event for both seasoned fans and newcomers to the sport.



