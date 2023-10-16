US-based Ghanaian journalist allegedly attacked by Black Stars bodyguard

Seidu Adamu, a US-based Ghanaian sports journalist

Seidu Adamu, a US-based Ghanaian sports journalist was allegedly attacked by a member of the security detail of the Black Stars at the team’s base in the United States of America.

In a report that has since been confirmed by the former editor of 442gh, Seidu Adamu was assaulted by a bodyguard of the Black Stars who has been identified as Aziz.



In a post via his social media handles, Seidu Adamu stated that he has reported the incident to the Barclay Down Police Department in Charlotte, North Carolina.



He also expressed gratitude to all persons who have reached out to him after the incident which has been condemned by most journalists.



“Thank you is not enough to all those who reached out to me after my unprovoked attack by the Security detailed to the Black Stars of Ghana. your calls, texts, and comments have been a strength to me.



“For me, it was a normal day to cover activities of the national team, but individually or collectively, the people around the Black Stars had a different idea.



“At this moment, I cannot say the attack on me was planned by the top hierarchy of the Ghana FA or a singular act of senseless Bravado from my attacker, whom I identified as AZIZ.

“Since the Leadership of the Ghana FA cannot guarantee my safety in and around the National Team, I have taken the hard decision to return to my base and not make the journey to Tennessee where the Black Stars are due to play the US Men's National Team”, he said on social media.



The Black Stars were handed a 2-0 defeat by Mexico on Sunday, October 15 at the GEODIS Park Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.



The team is currently preparing to face the United States of America on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.



