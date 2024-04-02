US-based Ghanaian sports journalist under fire for justification of Nungua Wulormo's marriage to 12-year-old girl

US-based Ghanaian sports journalist Chief Seidu Adamu

US-based Ghanaian sports journalist Chief Seidu Adamu has incurred the wrath of some Ghanaians on social media after justifying the marriage of 63-year-old Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII to a 12-year-old girl, Naa Okromo.

Some social media users have accused the former editor of 442gh of being a paedophile, while others are calling for his arrest.



Seidu Adamu, reacting to a tweet that argued that the marriage should be declared void, wrote that the 12-year-old girl had been a stool wife since age 7.



He explained that the marriage on March 30, 2023, is the first ritual for the girl, and a second one will be held when she turns 18.



"The answer is that she was not forced into it. She has actually been performing this role of stool wife since age 7. At age 12, they had a ritual to perform for her, which we saw this weekend. At 18, another will be performed to complete the rites that make her a full wife."



The marriage between the chief, who is 63 years old, and the 12-year-old girl has become topical, with some influential Ghanaians calling for the nullification of the said marriage and the arrest of the Nungua Wulormo.

Background



The traditional marriage of the 63-year-old Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII to a 12-year-old girl, Naa Okromo, triggered massive public outrage with calls for his arrest.



The Gborbu Wulormo received fierce criticism after the news broke on social media of his marriage.



Despite these calls, the authorities justified their decision to marry the 12-year-old girl off to the Wulormo. They explained that it was part of custom and tradition.



The traditional authority told Starrfm.com.gh that the ceremony was to ward off other men and that the girl was a stool wife.

The laws of Ghana do not allow the marriage of a person under the age of 18.





"was not forced into it"



"Been performing this role of stool wife since age 7"



So a 7 year voluntarily understood and agreed to be married to someone in his late 50s https://t.co/QgQf8m1Et0 — Stephen Braimah (@stephenybraimah) April 2, 2024

This sort of thinking is very common.



A former Attorney General issues a letter to basically we should all chill becuase it’s not that deep. So heartbreaking. https://t.co/FxTXhESCLo — Jude Duncan (@mensaduncan) April 2, 2024

???????????? Paedophile everywhere — Agenda Nyame (@AbNsuo) April 1, 2024

Some opinions when publicly shared should qualify you for summary arrest and prosecution — Eddy Eddy (@Eddy_yn) April 2, 2024

