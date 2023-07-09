US-based football academy to hold pre-season tour in Ghana

Players of Golden States Football Club

Golden States Football Club, a youth academy based in San Diego, United States which is owned by Mr Johnson Aseidu, a US-based Ghana will arrive in Ghana on Sunday, July 9 for a pre-season tour.

The San Diego club grooms and develop talents from ages 11-18 and will spend one week in Ghana and will be based in Takoradi, Western Region.



The team will engage in competitive games and will also scout for talents during their stay before they depart the shores of Ghana on Saturday, July 15 for the Gothia Youth Cup which kicks off from Sunday, July 16-Sunday, July 22, 2023, in Sweden.



According to the US-certified trainer, he said “We will be training here as a Guest of the Bright Future Sports and Education village. We will be here for a week and then on to Sweden for the Gothia Cup tournament. We will also look at a few talents before we leave”.

FC Golden State's goal is to provide a platform for players to be the best version of themselves which will provide avenues for the members to move forward and upward not only in soccer but also in life.



The club has achieved success in its development, having won the US Club National Championship, 5 CSL Championships, and the 2018 Semi-Finalist World Youth Cup (Gothia Cup).



LSN/OGB