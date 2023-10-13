US-based referee Joseph Dickerson to handle Ghana vs. Mexico clash

Referee Joseph Dickerson

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that US referee Joseph Dickerson has been selected as the centre referee for Ghana’s friendly match against Mexico.

The game between the two countries is scheduled to be played on Saturday, October 14.



“Referee Joseph Dickerson from the United States of America has appointed to take charge of the International friendly between Mexico and Ghana on Saturday.



“The experienced referee who is a graduate of the University of California has been officiating matches in the Major League Soccer (MLS) from 2013 till date. He has officiated Eight-nine (89) professional League games in the MLS since 2017.



“He will be assisted by Logan Brown (Assistant I) and Jose Da Silva (Assistant II) whiles Kevin Broadley works as Fourth referee,” parts of a communique from the Ghana FA said on Friday, October 13.

Tomorrow’s friendly match between Mexico and Ghana will be played at the Bank of America Stadium.



The match is slated to kick off at 9 pm, US time, and 1 am Ghana time.



