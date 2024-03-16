US beats Ghana, other 18 countries to win tennis tournament

Rainbow Nations Challenge tennis tournament

Team United States of America has been clown as the winners of the third edition of the Rainbow Nations Challenge tennis tournament, beating competition from 19 different countries.

The Rainbow Nations Challenge tennis tournament reached its climax on Thursday, March 14, 2024, with the most exciting and closely contested match of the week.



Team USA represented by Patrick Nortey and Ismael Asmal overcame injury and exhaustion to beat an energetic and competitive Team Japan represented by Hiro Sekine and Akira Oshima. The crowd were entertained by the finalists in a match with lots of twists and turns.



The USA duo eventually triumphed 6-3.



Finals night heralded the top 8 teams to emerge from the round-robin section of the tournament. The USA and Ghana dominated the playoffs with three teams each with India and Japan completing the line-up.



The tournament was held at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club for its third edition. Players from twenty countries took part in what has now become a regular fixture in the tennis calendar in Accra.



Speaking to the media after the closing ceremony, Grant Weber the president of the Ghana South Africa Business Chamber stated “We opened the Rainbow Nations Challenge tennis tournament for the third time now. The aim is to bring together the international business community, and diplomatic core.

“We have 56 players from 20 different countries both men and women. The countries that are competing the most are the Americans, the Indians, and the Ghanaian team. Those are the strongest groups."



He added, “The challenge has been well received the community has been behind us, they love the idea.”



The event encourages interaction between business leaders from several sectors as well as members of the diplomatic corps.



The event was graced by the US Ambassador to Ghana Virginia Palmer who saw the husband participating in the challenge and South African High Commissioner to Ghana.



The Rainbow Nations Challenge brand has expanded to include a running club that holds a monthly time trial focused on health and well-being. The third sporting event under the Rainbow Nations Challenge brand is the fast-growing sport of Padel tennis.



The Ghana South Africa Business Chamber extends its gratitude to all the sponsors who supported them in putting this tournament together. Their support has allowed the Chamber to host such a successful and vibrant event for so many people from diverse backgrounds.