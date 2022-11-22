1
Menu
Sports

US player of Ghanaian descent Yunus Musah becomes youngest American to play at the World Cup

Yunus Musah FiHQoJZXEA8kuPg.jfif USA player of Ghanaian descent, Yunus Musah

Tue, 22 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

USA player of Ghanaian descent Yunus Musah has made history as the youngest American to play at the World Cup.

Yunus Musah made his World Cup debut at the age of 19 years, 358 days which is the youngest age any American player has featured at the World Cup.

The Valencia player was handed the starting role by coach Greg Belhater in the Group B opener against Wales on Monday evening.

The Yankees were held by Wales after a late Gareth Bale penalty cancelled an early strike by Timothy Weah, son of Liberia president George Weah.

Musah was born to Ghanaian parents in New York but spent his early days in Italy before moving to England where he started his football career.

He was eligible to play for Italy, England and Ghana but opted to play for the USA.

Musah played 65 minutes of action in USA's 1-1 draw with Wales before he was substituted.



JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar