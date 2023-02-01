US side Maryland Bobcats FC terminate Felix Annan's contract

elix Annan

USA third-tier side, Maryland Bobcats FC have terminated their contract with former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan.

Annan, who joined MBFC in January 2022, has now departed the club after a year by mutual consent.



The club in a statement acknowledged Annan for his 'immense contribution' during his spell.



"MBFC have mutually agreed to part ways with fan favorite keeper, Felix Anan. The club thanks Felix for his immense contribution and true standard of professionalism."



"He has certainly set the bar high! We wish Felix nothing but success in his future endeavors. You will be missed."



Felix Annan in his farewell message on Twitter extended his regard to the Club's management, coaches, and the fans.



"I Have Mutually Agreed To Part Ways With @MDBobcatsFC. I Will Like To Thank The management, Coaches, and Teammates For A Wonderful Time & Experiences We Spend Together. To The Fans, Who Loved Me So Dear, I Say Thank You. With The Club The Best For The Future #OneLove #Respect."

He played a total of 19 games in all competitions, conceding 22 goals and keeping 6 clean sheets, according to Transfermarkt.





