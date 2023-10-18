USA coach Greg Berhalter pleased with win over 'talented' Ghana

US Men's Soccer team head coach Greg Berhalter

US Men's Soccer team head coach Greg Berhalter expressed his excitement after the remarkable 4-0 victory over the Black Stars in an international friendly match on Wednesday.

The USA team dominated, with Giovanni Reyna, Folarin Balogun, and Christian Pulisic, scoring all goals in the first half of the match at the GEODIS Park Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.



Reyna opened the scoring of the match in the 10th minute before Pulisic doubled the lead for the Yanks from the spot moments later.



Balogun connected a beautiful cross from Tim Weah to increase the advantage before Reyna got the final goal six minutes to the half-time break.



Berhalter acknowledged Ghana's talent, including players from top European leagues, and emphasized the importance of beating such teams.



"Ghana has a ton of talent. When you look at the roster, they have Champions League players, Premier League players," Berhalter said after the game.

"You have to be able to beat the teams that you face. And the fact that we did it early was good," he added.



However, he noted a lack of impact from substitutions in the second half.



"One disappointment, I would say, would be when we made the six changes," Berhalter continued.



"We didn't get a similar type of impact that we would have liked."