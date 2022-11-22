3
USA referee Ismail Elfath to officiate Ghana vs Portugal match

Tue, 22 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

American referee Ismail Elfath will officiate Ghana’s game against Portugal at the 2022 World Cup Group H.

The Black Stars take on the Selecao of Portugal in their opening match of the tournament at the Ras Abu Aboud Stadium on Thursday, November 24, at 4pm.

Ismail Elfath will be assisted on the sideline by Kyle Atkins and Corey Parker as assistants with Stéphanie Frappart from France as the fourth official.

Elfath officiated his first match in 2011 and has since become one of the most respected match officials.

He has won the MLS Referee of the Year award twice in the past three years.

He officiated the semi-final of the 2019 Club World Cup.

