USL Championship: Elvis Amoh’s goal not enough to rescue Hartford Athletic from defeat

Ghanaian attacker Elvis Amoh

Ghanaian attacker Elvis Amoh was on target for Hartford Athletic despite their defeat against Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USL Championship.

The former Asante Kotoko striker started and lasted 83 minutes as his outfit succumbed to a 2-1 away defeat to Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday.



Amoh opened the scoring for the visitors after just 13 minutes into the game but Tampa Bay Rowdies restored parity on the stroke of half time through Cal Jennings.



Cuban international Ariel Martinez scored on stoppage time to hand Tampa Bay Rowdies victory over Hartford Athletic at the Al Lang Stadium.

The 31-year-old has scored 4 goals and provided 1 assist in 19 games so far for Hartford Athletic.



Amoh joined the club in January 2023 and has since established himself as a key member of the team.