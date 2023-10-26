Ubuntu online academy hoping to reach 20,000 youth by 2024 - Sylvia Akwaboah

Sylvia Akwaboah, the founder of Ubuntu Online Academy and president of Soccer for Dreamers initiative has told GhanaWeb that she has an ambitious target of touching the lives of 20,000 youth in Ghana and beyond with the Ubuntu Online Academy project.

For starters though, Sylvia has announced plans to train about 200 volunteers who will be the main catalysts to help Ubuntu reach its ambitious target.



The Ubuntu Online Academy is a free learning platform that is primarily geared towards equipping the youth who love sports with tools to succeed beyond their passion.



“Today is a truly historic day on all fronts. It is the first time that we have engaged with all stakeholders; including employers, business people, and corporates about what their main points are in terms of recruiting for the youth. It was really insightful getting their point of view and it showed how important it was to do this because never in a million years will I be able to sit down and conjure what the different and various sectors have and their experiences and main points. And so, to have them here helps us to know what to put on the platform as content to serve them and serve our youth.”



Slyvia also announced that the plan to reach 20,000 youth with the initiative will begin in earnest in February 2024.



“February because we have to start it so we have something to work with. It does not mean that it will be perfect but we will evolve as we go along. We are hoping to reach 20,000 people by the end of 2024 with this pilot phase.”



She was speaking after a round table discussion at the Lancaster Hotel in Accra on Tuesday, October 24.

The roundtable discussion brought together employers, CEOs of corporations and NGOs, HR heads, media and sports people to brainstorm on the main points of hiring in their various industries and how Ubuntu Online Academy can bridge the gap.



According to Mrs Akwaboah, young Ghanaians and Africans need to be encouraged and supported so the Ubuntu Online Academy has taken up the challenge to address some issues and post them as content on their platform which is getting more members daily.



She expressed that some of the solutions can be found in skills training, creativity, volunteerism, digital media influence, experience sharing and encouragement.



Ubuntu is a South African saying which means, “I am because you are.”







DKO