Uefa Champions League: Do not rule Lyon out – Essien

Former Black Stars and Lyon player Michael Essien believes the Ligue 1 club stands a good chance of winning the UEFA Champions League.

The French club progressed to the semi-finals after beating Manchester City 3-1 in the quarter-finals last week.



Speaking exclusively to TV3, Essien said since the game is now played over one-leg, everyone stands a chance.



“It’s possible especially in this one-off tournament format, anything can happen in 90 minutes so you can’t rule them out.”

He added that Lyon are focused and have an organised style of play, adding it has helped them immensely.



“In the Champions League, they have the same old traits of hard work, belief and good organisation. They play to their strengths regardless of the opposition and that’s why they are doing so well.”



Essien played for Lyon between 2003 and 2005 and scored 7 goals. He subsequently joined Chelsea in 2005.

