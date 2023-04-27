Uganda triumphs over Ghana in Walking Football Ramadan Cup in Qatar

Ghana faced a defeat at the Ramadan Walking Football Cup

Ghana faced a defeat at the Ramadan Walking Football Cup held at Al Jazeera Academy in Qatar on Friday, the day of Eidul Fitr.

The event, organised to commemorate the holy month of Ramadan, saw a number of teams from various expatriate communities participating in the tournament.



The final match was played between Ghana and Uganda, with the latter winning the game 3-1. Sri Lanka took the third place after defeating the Doha team. The Nigerian team finished fifth in the tournament.

Walking Football Federation Qatar president, Farhan al-Sayed, organised the event, which was sponsored by LuLu.