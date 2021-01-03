Umar Manaf wins Man of the Match Award in Hearts' heavy win against Bechem United

Hearts of Oak midfielder Umar Manaf

Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Umar Manaf was key in his side thumping of Bechem United by 6-1 on matchday seven.

The Phobians ended Bechem United's unbeaten run in a grand style as Umar Manaf was adjudged man of the match after the game.



Manaf scored the opening goal of the game in the 52nd minute as he scored to break the deadlock after the first half had ended goalless.

Former Samatex striker Victor Aidoo climbed off the bench to score a brace in the game for the Phobians to put the game beyond the reach of the away side.



Frederick Ansah Botchway also scored from the penalty spot to make it 4-0 in favor of the home side.