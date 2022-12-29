0
Umar Rabi takes 'full charge' of Medeama after David Duncan exit

Coach Umar Rabi will be the new stopgap coach for Medeama SC following the departure of his former boss David Duncan.

The former Right to Dream Under-12 coach returns to his role after the club parted ways with the former Black Stars assistant coach.

Medeama announced on Thursday, December 29, 2022, that it has parted company with the former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak coach after just Four Months in charge.

Rabi will take full charge of the team until the end of the season, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The young gaffer guided the side to second last season after replacing Ignatius Fosu.

Rabi was appointed First-team assistant coach back in November 2021 but quickly rose to become the head coach after just a few games.

Duncan supervised five Ghana Premier League matches where he won one and lost four despite the team's improved performance.

