‘Unattached’ Patrick Razak disappointed with the cancellation of Ghana football season

Former Accra Hearts of Oak winger, Patrick Razak has expressed his disappointments after the cancellation of the 2019/20 Ghana football season.

The Ghana FA’s executive council after a marathon meeting last Tuesday decided to annul the season which had been suspended since March 16 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



The decision was deemed as devastating for a football industry that was about finding its feet after close to 2 years on non-competitive action due to a period of normalization after the Anas Exposé.



Razak, who is now a free agent after his unsuccessful spell with Guinean outfit Horoya AC recently reiterated his desire to feature in the Ghana Premier League.



However, the cancelling the season comes as a worry for the former Black Stars B speedster.

In an interview with Bryt FM in Koforidua, he said he is disappointed with the truncation of the season.



“It’s unfortunate for me because I was hoping to return to the pitch after the coronavirus pandemic. At some point in time too, you need to consider the lives of the people”



“I’m still embarking on my personal training and hope things get better. There were clubs yearning for my signature but the virus has halted everything” he added.

