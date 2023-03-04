‘Uncivilised’ – Charles Taylor descends on rowdy Hearts fans over attack on coach

Former striker of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club, Charles Taylor

Former striker of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club, Charles Taylor has waded into the tension brewing in the club, which situation led to an attack on the head coach of the team by some agitated fans.

In the early hours of Friday, March 3, 2023, a section of Hearts of Oak fans stormed the team’s training complex at Pobiman to prevent gaffer, Slavko Matic from carrying out his duties ahead of Sunday’s super clash against Asante Kotoko.



The fans cited the abysmal performance of the club as the reason for their actions and demanded the sacking of the Serbian.



Reacting to the development in an interview with Onua TV, Charles Taylor faulted the fans describing their actions as uncivilised and unbefitting of the club.



”Hearts is not a small club where fans can just wake up to attack a coach because he is not performing. The coach is using all the players the club bought for him. Such an attitude from the fans is uncivilised.



“If you have issues with the coach just channel your grievances to the management and not to behave this way,” he advised in Twi.



He added that, “things like this do not help our game to grow.”

With a series of poor home performances in the ongoing 2022/23 Betway Ghana Premier League, Hearts of Oak currently sit sixth on the league log.



The team has accumulated 28 points out of 19 matches played as against arch rival, Kumasi Asante Kotoko who are second behind leaders Aduana Stars with 31 points.



Hearts on Sunday will host Kotoko for the biggest fixture in the Ghana Premier League calendar.



Ahead of the match, some fans of the Accra-based club had threatened to sack Slavko Matic from the Accra Sports Stadium.



GA/SARA