Uncle of late Asante Kotoko player Kabiru Moro suggests cause of death

The late Kabiru Moro

An uncle of the late Kabiru Moro, Buhari Tamimu suspects that the death of his nephew was a result of cardiac arrest.

Kabiru Moro, an ex- Medeama and Asante Kotoko was confirmed dead on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, while participating in a community football match at Akwatia in the Eastern Region.



The 35-year-old collapsed on the pitch and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Speaking to Citi Sports, Tamimu Buhari gave an account regarding the cause of Moro’s death, saying “Honestly, we are yet to take the medical report from them [hospital]. But from looking at the things, I believe it was a cardiac arrest.”



Tamimu further detailed how he heard the sad news of his nephew, saying that, “I was in the house when I called to talk to a friend,” he recounted. The friend just told me, ‘Haven’t you heard what has happened?’ He told me Kabiru has passed. And he went on to tell me that they were playing football on the pitch. There’s a pitch in Akwatia called Chinese Park, which is very close to the family house. So that’s where he normally plays football all the time. So, as they were playing football, he was given a pass and he also released the pass to one of his teammates, according to the report.”

“After releasing the pass to one of his teammates, then he fell on his knees. So, they thought it was one of the dizziness. So, the friends were calling him ‘old man,’ not knowing he was suffering. So, they quickly rushed him to the hospital. When they got there, the doctor tried his best but unfortunately, he couldn’t survive”, he added.



Moro had a great career and was known for his contributions to both Asante Kotoko and Medeama SC in the Ghana Premier League. He was a key figure for the Medeama squad that represented Ghana in the 2014 CAF Confederation Cup campaign.



The late Kabiru Moro’s burial took place on Wednesday, July 19, in accordance with Islamic customs.



