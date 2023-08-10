Undefeated Ghanaian boxer Mohammed Aryeetey fights Andy Velasquez on August 10

Ghanaian boxer, Mohammed Aryeetey

Ghanaian boxer Mohammed Aryeetey, will fight Mexico’s Andy Dominguez Velasquez in a flyweight contest at the Sony Hall in New York on Thursday, August 10.

Aryeetey will be making his second appearance in the United States (US) after a successful win over Jeronil Borres.



The former national flyweight champion has been out of action for a year after making his debut in August against Jeronil Borres.



The fight against Velasquez carries significant weight, offering Aryeetey a chance to shine in the competitive division.



With an impressive record of seven wins out of eight since turning pro, Aryeetey's rise has been incredible.

The Mexican boxer also boasts of an equally commendable record of nine wins, with six by way of knockouts.



Velasquez comes into the fight on the back of a unanimous victory over Marvin Solano in December 2022.



JNA/KPE