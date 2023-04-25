Uneducated people - Emmanuel Frimpong slams racists who abused Arsenal's Bukayo Saka

Arsenal winger, Bukayo Saka

Former Ghana international, Emmanuel Frimpong has reacted to the racial abuse directed at Bukayo Saka following his penalty miss against West Ham.

According to Emmanuel Frimpong, racists exhibit gross ignorance with their actions as they tend to forget that they have black players in their ranks.



“The funny thing about racism in football is that the fans that are giving the abuse have black players in their team & then celebrate when the black player scores."



"It just tells you that it comes from people that are not educated. They don’t even understand why they are doing it," Emmanuel Frimpong added as quoted by afcstuff.

Bukayoko has scored 13 goals for Arsenal in the 2022/2023 Premier League with 2 of them coming from the penalty spot.





